St. Luke’s Physical Medicine & Rehab Associates welcomes Dr. Yuanze Hong.
Dr. Hong earned his medical degree from Norman Bethune University of Medical Sciences in Changchun, China. He completed his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York. He is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
Dr. Hong’s primary area of interest is ultrasound-guided injections. To learn more about St. Luke’s Physical Medicine & Rehab Associates visit slhduluth.com/PMR.