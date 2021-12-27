St. Luke's Chequamegon Clinic welcomes Physician Assistant Anika Whiting
St. Luke’s Chequamegon Clinic is pleased to welcome Physician Assistant Anika Whiting. Whiting is from Ashland and earned her Master’s in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse. She went into medicine because she loves helping people feel their best. She believes patient care should be a collaborative process. She always wants her patients to feel comfortable with their care plan. To do this, she strives to ensure that all her patients’ questions are answered.