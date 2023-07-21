St. Luke's announces two new employees

Hospitalist Dr. Shanna Case is joining St. Luke’s.
Dr. Case earned her medical degree at the University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, and completed her internal medicine residency there. She is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Nurse Practitioner Tianna Hughes, APRN, CNP, is joining St. Luke’s Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates.
Hughes is from Bovey. She earned her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Walden University, Minneapolis, and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the College of St. Scholastica. She is board certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Hughes’ areas of interest include well-woman exams with education on making healthy lifestyle choices, contraceptives, sexual wellness, preconception care and prenatal visits.