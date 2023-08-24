St. Luke's announces personnel moves

Dr. Joel Edwall is joining St. Luke’s P.S. Rudie Medical Clinic. Dr. Edwall earned his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, Miramar, Fla. He completed his residency at the University of Alabama Birmingham, Huntsville, Ala.
St. Luke’s has named Erin Stave operations manager of orthopedics and sports medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, interventional pain management, and physical medicine and rehab. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Stave served as a clinical specialist at BrainLab in Duluth and was an operations manager for neurosurgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and pain management at Essentia Health. Stave earned his Master of Arts degree in Physical eEducation from Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo. He is certified as an athletic trainer by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Board of Certification. He earned his Bachelor of Applied Arts degree with an emphasis in athletic training from the University of Minnesota Duluth. As an operations manager, Stave is responsible for leading and managing his clinics to ensure top-quality patient care and optimal patient experience.
St. Luke’s has promoted Janelle Hale to director of hospice, home care and palliative care. Hale joined St. Luke’s in 2021 when she became the manager of home care. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, she served as home health services coordinator with Fond du Lac Human Services for more than six years. In that role she provided leadership for both home care and assisted living on the Fond du Lac Reservation. She also served as a case manager for seniors and those living with disabilities for 15 years in Carlton County. Hale holds a Master of Health Care Administration degree from Capella University, Minneapolis and a Bachelor of Nursing degree from the College of St. Scholastica. She is a member of the Minnesota Home Care Association, Minnesota Organization of Leaders in Nursing, and a member of the Nursing Advisory Committee for Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College.