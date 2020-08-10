St. Luke's adds four to staff

Dr. Dylan Wyatt and Dr. Patrick Hughes have joined the St. Luke’s Emergency Department.
Dr. Wyatt grew up in Duluth with a strong interest in science and interpersonal communication. Once he discovered that medicine was the perfect intersection between these, he chose this as his career path. He received his medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and then completed his residency in emergency medicine at New York Presbyterian-Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
With a strong conviction that helping people in their time of need is a privilege, Dr. Wyatt works to establish a relationship with his patients and their families to help them feel as comfortable as possible. This allows him to treat them how they want to be treated, with careful regards to current, evidence-based and culturally sensitive practices. Dr. Wyatt has an interest in both wilderness and disaster medicine, and was able to care for COVID-19 patients during his residency in Brooklyn.
Originally from Wausau, Wis., Dr. Hughes decided to go into medicine so he could contribute to society in a valuable way. He now strives to provide empathetic, individualized care for each patient. He received his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, and completed his residency and an emergency cardiology fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Dr. Hughes was an attending physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates welcomes Dr. Abdurrahman Hamadah.
Dr. Hamadah received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School in Houston. He completed his internal medicine residency and a nephrology fellowship at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Dr. Hamadah is board certified in internal medicine and in nephrology. He is also certified by the American Society of Diagnostic and Interventional Nephrology.
Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Dr. Hamadah was practicing as an interventional nephrologist, specializing in dialysis access procedures at Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana.
St. Luke’s Diagnostic Imaging has hired Diagnostic Radiologist Dr. Amanda Baillargeon.
She received her medical degree and completed a preliminary year of residency in internal medicine at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. She then completed her diagnostic radiology residency and a musculoskeletal imaging fellowship at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Dr. Baillargeon joins St. Luke’s as a member of Consulting Radiologists, Ltd., specializing in musculoskeletal imaging, as well as providing other diagnostic services.
Originally from Somerset, Wis., Dr. Baillargeon enjoys hiking, biking, canoeing and skiing.