St. Luke’s welcomes Physician Assistant Esther Den Herder

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers during the evening. Winds diminishing later on. Areas of blowing snow. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Windy with occasional snow showers during the evening. Winds diminishing later on. Areas of blowing snow. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%.