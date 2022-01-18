St. Luke’s welcomes Physician Assistant Esther Den Herder

St. Luke’s is pleased to welcome Esther Den Herder, PA-C, to its obstetrics and gynecology team. Den Herder earned her master of science degree in physician assistant studies from Carroll University, in Waukesha, Wisconsin. She is board certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. Her interests include well-woman exams, teen gynecology, prenatal and postpartum care, healthy lifestyle choices, disease prevention, and caring for women in all stages of life.
