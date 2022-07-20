St. Luke’s welcomes Physical Therapist Rachel Stoddard, DPT. She will be serving patients at St. Luke’s Denfeld Medical Clinic and St. Luke’s Laurentian Medical Clinic.
Stoddard is originally from Tower. She earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Aurora. She earned an Orthotics and Prosthetics Fitting and Fabricating degree from Century College in White Bear Lake.
Stoddard’s primary areas of interest are neurologic issues including stroke and cerebrovascular accidents (CVA), traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputee rehabilitation and aquatic therapy.