Physical Therapist Alicia Desmarais, DPT, has joined St. Luke's. Desmarais earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. She went into physical therapy because she has always been interested in human anatomy and the interaction of multiple systems to create movement. She wanted to pursue a career that would allow for lifelong learning of those interests. She also wanted to be able to work with members of the community to encourage health and wellness.
Latest News
- Former port director Adolph Ojard passes away
- Wisconsin hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients
- Ontario shuts down schools, indoor dining and gyms
- More than 7,000 flights canceled or delayed Monday
- Apple reaches $3 trillion market cap
- St. Luke’s welcomes Physical Therapist Dani Edin
- 2021 steel imports projected over 32 million tons
- St. Luke’s welcomes Physical Therapist Alicia Desmarais
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Should Visit Duluth be replaced by a private marketing agency?
City Hall has put local tourism promotion up for bid.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
-
13°
Cloudy
-
Duluth, MN (55816)
Today
Cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 24F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: January 4, 2022 @ 12:10 am
- Full Forecast
-
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.