St. Luke’s welcomes Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon Dr. Joseph Hahn.
Hahn earned his medical degree from Loma Linda Medical Center, Loma Linda, California. He completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery, at Loma Linda University Medical Center. He was fellowship trained in orthopaedic and trauma surgery at the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles. He is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. He joins St. Luke’s as a member of Synergy Health Partners.