St. Luke’s welcomes orthopedic trauma surgeon Dr. Bryan Armitage.
Armitage earned his medical degree from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. He received his Master of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. He completed an orthopedic residency at the University of Hawaii, Honolulu. He is spine fellowship trained by the Twin Cities Spine Center, Minneapolis. He is trauma fellowship trained by Swedish Hospital in Englewood, Colorado.
Dr. Armitage joins St. Luke’s as a member of Synergy Health Partners.