St. Luke’s welcomes Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Xan Courville.
Dr. Courville's areas of interest include treating foot deformities, reconstructive surgery, ankle replacements, foot arthritis, foot and ankle sports injuries, and orthopedic trauma.
Dr. Courville earned her Master of Science in Health Policy and Clinical Practice at The Dartmouth Institute, Lebanon, NH. She earned her medical degree from the University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY, and completed her residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She also completed a foot and ankle fellowship from the University of Utah Orthopaedic Center, Salt Lake. She is board certified in orthopedic surgery by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery.