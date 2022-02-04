St. Luke’s welcomes licensed independent clinical social worker Edward Wehmas
St. Luke’s Mental Health Clinic welcomes Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker Edward Wehmas. Wehmas earned his Master of Social Work degree with a clinical concentration from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. His areas of interest include psychotherapy for children, adolescents and families, Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), anxiety, depression, behavioral concerns, trauma and family dysfunction.