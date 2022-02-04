St. Luke’s welcomes Licensed Graduate Social Worker Mikayla Kruschke
St. Luke’s welcomes Licensed Graduate Social Worker Mikayla Kruschke Kruschke earned her Master of Social Work degree from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. She provides individual psychotherapy to adults experiencing a variety of mental health issues. She has experience working with the aging population, survivors of domestic violence, veterans and those experiencing grief and trauma. She utilizes multiple evidence-based treatment modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and the Strengths Perspective.