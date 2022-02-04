St. Luke’s welcomes Licensed Graduate Social Worker Mikayla Kruschke Kruschke earned her Master of Social Work degree from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. She provides individual psychotherapy to adults experiencing a variety of mental health issues. She has experience working with the aging population, survivors of domestic violence, veterans and those experiencing grief and trauma. She utilizes multiple evidence-based treatment modalities including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and the Strengths Perspective.
