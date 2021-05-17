St. Luke’s welcomes Kate Kensrud, PA-C

St. Luke’s is pleased to welcome Duluthian Kate Kensrud, PA-C, to its cardiology team.
Kensrud earned her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from AT Still University in Mesa, Arizona. She earned her Bachelor of Science, Nursing at the College of St. Scholastica. She is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. She treats patients for heart-related conditions.
Kensrud cares for her patients as a whole – mind, body and soul. She believes that disease affects not only the physical body, but all other areas of life as well. She keeps this in mind when working with patients to develop a plan tailored to each person. Her ultimate goal is improving her patients’ overall quality of life, while setting attainable goals.
Outside of work, Kensrud enjoys spending time with her husband and two sons. In the summer, they enjoy wakeboarding, wake surfing, camping and fishing. In the winter, they keep busy snowboarding, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and ice fishing.