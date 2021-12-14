St. Luke’s welcomes Dr. Sumaiyah Qureshi

St. Luke’s is pleased to welcome Dr. Sumaiyah Qureshi to its team of mental health providers.
Dr. Qureshi earned her medical degree from Mamata Medical College, Khammam, India. She completed her residency at Maimonides Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York. She sees patients via telehealth.
Dr. Qureshi went into medicine to make a difference in the lives of people battling mental illness. Her experiences have helped her develop as a provider and instilled in her a deep desire to work in mental health care.