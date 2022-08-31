St. Luke’s welcomes Certified Nurse-Midwife Jenni Godbold, APRN, DNP, CNM.
Dr. Godbold earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice – Midwifery degree from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Eastern Kentucky University, Richmond and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan. She is board certified in Midwifery by the American Midwifery Certification Board (AMCB).
Dr. Godbold’s areas of interest include reproductive rights and health, access to care, trauma-informed care, and postpartum wellness.