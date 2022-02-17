St. Luke’s Urgent Care welcomes Duluthian Sarah Greeman APRN, CNP. Greeman earned her Master of Science degree in Nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. She is board certified as a nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
St. Luke’s welcomes advanced practice registered nurse Sarah Greeman
