St. Luke’s welcomes Rachel DeLuca, APRN, CNP, to its psychiatry team. DeLuca earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. She earned her Master of Science degree in Nursing (psychiatric mental health) from Walden University, in Minneapolis. She is board certified as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner by the American Nurse’s Credentialing Center.
St. Luke’s welcomes Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Rachel DeLuca
