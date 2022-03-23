St. Luke’s promotes Brian Swanson to director of facilities management

Brian Swanson has been promoted to St. Luke’s director of facilities management.
Swanson has served as St. Luke’s manager of facilities for five years. He successfully oversaw numerous projects including the relocation and expansion of St. Luke’s Emergency Department and Cardiac Cath Labs. Before coming to St. Luke’s, Swanson spent several years as a project manager in commercial construction. He managed building portfolios up to 1,100,000 square feet.
As director of facilities management, Swanson will use his expertise to serve as project manager on construction projects at St. Luke’s Hospital and clinics, and oversee building maintenance and staff in multiple areas.