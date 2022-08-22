St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates welcomes Dr. Prince Singh

Dr. Prince Singh is joining St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates.
Dr. Singh earned his medical degree from Nalanda Medical College, in Patna, Bihar, India. He completed his residency at New York University Langone Hospital – Long Island in Mineola, New York. He is fellowship trained in nephrology at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science in Rochester, Minnesota. He is also trained in transplant nephrology from Duke University in North Carolina.
Dr. Singh is board certified in internal medicine and nephrology by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is also a certified hypertension specialist from American Hypertension Specialist Certification board. Dr. Singh holds fellowship from American Society of Nephrology and American College of Physicians. In 2013, he earned the Excellence in Teaching award at St. Martinus University in Curacao. He earned another Excellence in Teaching award at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science in 2021.