St. Luke’s names Chris Sorenson vice president & chief information officer

St. Luke’s announced today that Chris Sorenson has been named vice president & chief information officer (CIO).
Sorenson will be St. Luke’s first CIO. He comes to St. Luke’s with nearly 30 years of IT experience, and 20 of those years were in health care. During the past two years, he served as a regional technology officer for Ascension in their Alabama, Kansas and Oklahoma markets. Prior to that, he spent seven years as CIO for Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation in Richmond, Virginia. He also has experience serving in a large, academic medical setting.
“We are truly impressed with Chris’s dedication to finding new, innovative, and better ways to utilize technology to improve patient quality of care, safety and access to care,” St. Luke’s Co-President/CEO & CFO Eric Lohn said in a statement released by the hospital. “His breadth of experience and proven commitment to focusing on the end-user experience will be strong assets for St. Luke’s.”