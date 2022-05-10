St. Luke’s Miller Creek Medical Clinic Urgent Care welcomes Dr. Lisa Prusak

Dr. Lisa Prusak is joining St. Luke’s Miller Creek Medical Clinic Urgent Care.
Dr. Prusak earned her medical degree from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. She completed her residency at Duluth Family Medicine Clinic and is board certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. In addition, she was named the Teacher of the Year by the Duluth Family Medicine Clinic in 2019 and earned the Educator Award from Lake Superior Medical Society in 2014. Dr. Prusak’s areas of interest include preventative care.