Nurse Practitioner Marisa Gehl, APRN, CNP, is joining St. Luke’s Mariner Medical Clinic. Gehl earned her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Chamberlain University, Addison, Ill. She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Gehl’s primary areas of interest are public health and education.
St. Luke’s Mariner Medical Clinic welcomes Nurse Practitioner Marisa Gehl
