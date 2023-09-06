St. Luke’s Mariner Medical Clinic lab has earned COLA’s Laboratory excellence award.
The award signifies the lab’s commitment to performing quality patient testing and superior overall laboratory practices. The recognition is achieved by laboratories that are compliant with all essential and required criteria during COLA’s on-site survey.
“Our lab team is dedicated to meeting the highest standards of care for our patients,” St. Luke’s Mariner Medical Clinic Manager Susan Backlund said. “Achieving this accreditation is especially meaningful given the benchmarks you must reach in order to earn it. We’re proud to deliver exceptional care to our community.”