St. Luke’s Lester River Medical Clinic welcomes Registered Nurse Lisa Zallar
Registered Nurse Lisa Zallar, APRN, CNP, is joining St. Luke’s Lester River Medical Clinic. She earned her Bachelor and Master of Arts in Nursing degrees from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Zallar’s primary area of interest is family medicine.