St. Luke’s Laurentian Medical Clinic welcomes Physical Therapist Tyler Kobilarcsik, DPT. He earned his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from The College of St. Scholastica. He received his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
