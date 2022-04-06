St. Luke’s Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Scott Mikesell earns award for excellence in teaching

St. Luke’s Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Scott Mikesell, FACC, FSCAI, FSVM, will receive the 2021-22 Clinical Adjunct Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching from Des Moines University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in May.
The award is given out to the clinician who has achieved the highest standards of clinical practice and teaching to students from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine during the academic year.
“It’s an honor to earn this award,” Mikesell said in a statement issued by St. Luke's. “Patients’ lives are on the line when we are treating them. As an educator, it’s my responsibility to ensure that the next generation of physicians is equipped with skills and a level of expertise that allows their patients to have the best possible outcomes.”
Mikesell has been teaching both third and fourth year students who are in their internal medicine specialty rotation in Cardiology since 2017.
At St. Luke’s, Mikesell serves as Chief of the Division of Cardiology and Director of St. Luke’s Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and is a clinician at St. Luke’s Cardiology Associates. In addition, he serves as an advisor to the Minnesota Cardiovascular Collaborative.