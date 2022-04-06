St. Luke’s Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Scott Mikesell earns award for excellence in teaching

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.