St. Luke’s has received perfect scores on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2022 Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care (mPINC) survey since 2018.
The survey focuses on breastfeeding and analyzes practices involving immediate postpartum care, rooming in, feeding practices and education, discharge support and institutional management. Statewide, the average is 81.
“We’re excited to see these results,” St. Luke’s Maternal Child AfterCare Clinic Nurse Jennifer Nylund said. “It shows our commitment to our breastfeeding parents and their babies. We want them to have the best and safest experience possible while they are forming their new bonds.”
Breastfeeding services are a priority for St. Luke’s. That is why the health system offers education before babies are born and support through St. Luke’s AfterCare Clinic following birth. The clinic is staffed by certified lactation consultants who are available from delivery forward to provide ongoing help with breastfeeding.