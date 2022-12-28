St. Luke’s Foundation announces new board members

Clockwise from upper left: Waldo Avello, Kerstyn Hendricks, John Lawien, Carrie Scherer and Jon Niemi.

Wendy Althoen, Dr. Waldo Avello, Kerstyn Hendricks, John Lawien, Jon Niemi and Carrie Scherer have been named to the St. Luke’s Foundation board.

Althoen is a community volunteer and has been active with the Foundation’s special events.  She will serve on foundation’s Circle of Light committee.

Dr. Avello is a St. Luke’s gastroenterologist and will serve as the foundation’s medical director.

Hendricks is a vice president and lead signature banker at National Bank of Commerce.  Hendricks will serve as the foundation board secretary.

John Lawien is a senior vice president and financial advisor at RBC Wealth Management.  Lawien will serve as the foundation representative on the Whiteside Institute for Clinical Research Oversight Committee.

Niemi is a patient account representative at St. Luke’s and is active in numerous civic organizations.  Niemi will serve on the foundation’s Circle of Light committee.

Scherer is a long-time community supporter and will serve on the foundation’s Circle of Light committee.

Althoen, Avello, Hendricks, Lawien, Niemi and Scherer join current St. Luke’s Foundation board members and staff:  Steven Dastoor, treasurer; Lindsey Jacobson; Pakou Ly; Scott Lyons, past chair; Roni Salo;  JC Welles, chair; Carmen Wendland, vice chair; Catherine Carter Huber, executive director; Laurie Johnson, operations coordinator; Meagan Avery, development associate, and Becky Lindberg, development associate.

St. Luke’s Foundation provides innovative support to advance compassionate patient care, research and community health.