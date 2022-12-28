St. Luke’s Foundation announces new board members

Wendy Althoen, Dr. Waldo Avello, Kerstyn Hendricks, John Lawien, Jon Niemi and Carrie Scherer have been named to the St. Luke’s Foundation board.
Althoen is a community volunteer and has been active with the Foundation’s special events. She will serve on foundation’s Circle of Light committee.
Dr. Avello is a St. Luke’s gastroenterologist and will serve as the foundation’s medical director.
Hendricks is a vice president and lead signature banker at National Bank of Commerce. Hendricks will serve as the foundation board secretary.
John Lawien is a senior vice president and financial advisor at RBC Wealth Management. Lawien will serve as the foundation representative on the Whiteside Institute for Clinical Research Oversight Committee.
Niemi is a patient account representative at St. Luke’s and is active in numerous civic organizations. Niemi will serve on the foundation’s Circle of Light committee.
Scherer is a long-time community supporter and will serve on the foundation’s Circle of Light committee.
Althoen, Avello, Hendricks, Lawien, Niemi and Scherer join current St. Luke’s Foundation board members and staff: Steven Dastoor, treasurer; Lindsey Jacobson; Pakou Ly; Scott Lyons, past chair; Roni Salo; JC Welles, chair; Carmen Wendland, vice chair; Catherine Carter Huber, executive director; Laurie Johnson, operations coordinator; Meagan Avery, development associate, and Becky Lindberg, development associate.
St. Luke’s Foundation provides innovative support to advance compassionate patient care, research and community health.