St. Luke's earns two awards

St. Luke’s has earned the American Heart Association’s (AHA) 2019 Mission: Lifeline® STEMI Gold Plus Receiving Award and NSTEMI Gold Award.
St. Luke’s earned the awards for its commitment and success in implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the AHA for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks, the health care system said in a news release.
“It is an unfortunate reality that people experience heart attack every day,” Dr. Scott Mikesell, director of St. Luke’s Cardiac Cath Labs and co-chair of Mission: Lifeline Minnesota said. “Our singular focus is to deliver the highest standard of care so our patients can go back home to their loved ones and enjoy living a better quality of life. Following the guidelines set by Mission: Lifeline allows us to strive for excellence and make that happen.”
To further enhance cardiac care, St. Luke’s is creating a new space for its Cardiac Cath Labs as part of its campus expansion project. The new Cath Labs will offer cutting-edge technology for patients and world-class imaging capabilities. There’s also going to be a recovery area, allowing the team to continue caring for patients within the space immediately following a procedure. More importantly though, it will be right next to St. Luke’s new Emergency Department and helistop. That will mean saving precious time and treating patients faster than ever before. The new Cath Labs are scheduled to open in July of 2020.