St. Luke's announces two new hires

St. Luke’s Gastroenterology Associates has hired Physician Assistant Chelsea Ruda. Shereceived her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies degree from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse and is certified by the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Ruda was with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
St. Luke’s Internal Medicine Associates added Family Nurse Practitioner Jessica Gerard, who received her Masters of Science in Nursing from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. She is a family nurse practitioner, certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Gerard was with Lake Superior Community Health Center in Duluth.