St. Luke's announces two hires

St. Luke’s announced Mitch Gifford has been named clinic supervisor of St. Luke’s Endocrinology Associates, St. Luke’s Gastroenterology Associates, St. Luke’s Pediatric Associates and St. Luke’s Plastic Surgery Associates.
Gifford earned his degree in Healthcare Management from the University of Minnesota Duluth, and he completed an administrative internship at the Raiter Clinic in Cloquet.
Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Gifford worked as a financial coordinator at Fresenius Kidney Care in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
St. Luke’s Surgical Associates has hired Physician Assistant Sarah Johnson.
She received her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Pre-Medicine, with a minor in chemistry from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth. Johnson is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Johnson was practicing family medicine with the Center for American Indian Resources in Duluth.