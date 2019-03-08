St. Luke's announces two hires

St. Luke’s has named Jolene Johnson clinic manager of St. Luke’s Mental Health Clinic.
Johnson received her bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management with a minor in Logistics Management from Ashford University in San Diego. Most recently, Johnson has worked as a human resources compensation and compliance specialist at St. Luke’s. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, she served as a human resources director at a regional trucking company, where she focused on process improvement, policy and employee training programs. She also served for four years as an office manager at the Dr. Pepper/Snapple distribution center in Superior.
St. Luke’s Rheumatology Associates has hired Nurse Practitioner Tess Doohen.
She received her Masters of Science in Nursing from Graceland University in Independence, Mo. She has worked at St. Luke’s since 2013 as a registered nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital.