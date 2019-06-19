St. Luke's announces staff additions

Dr. Paul Perry has joined St. Luke’s Internal Medicine Associates as a hospitalist. Dr. Perry received his medical degree from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Mo. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton, Mich. Dr. Perry has been a practicing hospitalist for the past six years, including providing coverage at St. Luke’s. Physician
Physician Assistant Anna Greiner was hired at St. Luke’s Mariner Medical Clinic in Superior. Greiner completed her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at the University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. She is board certified by the National Commission on certification of Physician Assistants. Greiner has been with St. Luke’s since 2017, working as a physician assistant at St. Luke’s QCare Express and Urgent Care Clinics.
St. Luke’s Urgent Care announced the hiring of Shannon Engelman Brookhouser. She will see patients at St. Luke’s Denfeld Medical Clinic, Mariner Medical Clinic and Miller Creek Medical Clinic Urgent Care locations. Engelman Brookhouser completed her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at Midwestern University in Downers Grove, Ill. She earned her Master of Public Health in Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, Minneapolis. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Engelman Brookhouser was with Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Emergency Department.