St. Luke's announces latest hirings

St. Luke’s Internal Medicine Associates has hired Dr. Robert Hoerr. He received his medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and completed his residency and was chief resident in internal medicine at IU Health University Hospital, also in Indianapolis. He went on to complete a Clinical Nutrition Fellowship at New England Deaconess Hospital, a PhD in human nutrition and metabolism at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a research fellowship in surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Dr. Joshua Kropko and Dr. Christine Ripp have joined St. Luke’s P.S. Rudie Medical Clinic in Duluth. Dr. Kropko received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Penn. He completed his residency in family medicine at Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program.
Dr. Ripp received her medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison. She completed her residency in family medicine at the Allina Health United Family Medicine Residency Program in St. Paul.
St. Luke’s Anesthesia Associates has added Dr. Mirko Krolo to the staff. Dr. Krolo received his medical degree from the University of Zagreb School of Medicine in Zagreb, Croatia. He completed a postdoctoral research fellowship and his residency in anesthesiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He also completed a cardiothoracic anesthesia fellowship at Harvard Medical School’s Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Dr. Krolo was with Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield, Wis.