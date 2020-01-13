St. Luke’s announces executive appointments

St. Luke’s has named Dr. Nicholas Van Deelen chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs. He has been practicing emergency medicine at St. Luke’s for 22 years and will continue to practice on a limited basis in the department.
Dr. Van Deelen earned his medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor and completed his emergency medicine residency at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Mich.
“Dr. Van Deelen is known for his ability to build relationships, both internally and externally, which is vital to achieving sustainable improvements in patient care,” St. Luke’s president and CEO Kevin Nokels said. “His leadership experiences as medical director, success in team building, passion for clinical quality and patient safety, and dedication to advocating for patients makes him a great fit for this role.”
He has worked with colleagues at St. Luke’s to develop an Opioid Education and Naloxone distribution program. He joined with community members as part of the Clarity Project to improve care for those struggling with mental illness. An active member of the medical executive committee, Dr. Van Deelen serves as the chief of staff elect for St. Luke’s Hospital. He’s also earned a St. Luke’s Physician of the Year award from St. Luke’s Foundation and a John B. Sanford Community Service award from the Lake Superior Medical Society.
He succeeds Dr. Gary Peterson, who served in the role since 2001.
St. Luke’s has named Ben Bengtson clinic manager of St. Luke’s Endocrinology Associates, Gastroenterology Associates and Plastic Surgery Associates. Bengtson earned his Bachelor of Science degree in computer engineering technology with a minor in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Previously, he served as clinic manager of St. Luke’s Lester River Medical Clinic and St. Luke’s Miller Creek Medical Clinic. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Bengtson served as an executive team leader at Target and a co-manager at Hobby Lobby.
Justin Agne was named clinic manager of St. Luke’s Lester River Medical Clinic and St. Luke’s Miller Creek Medical Clinic. Agne earned his Bachelors of Science degree in Exercise Science with concentrations in Exercise and Sports Medicine, as well as Health and Fitness from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He also earned Associate of Arts and Associate of Applied Science of Engineering degrees from Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids. Agne previously worked at St. Luke’s in a variety of roles, including most recently as an ambulatory system analyst. Additionally, he is an active member of the military, serving as a combat medic and Master Resilience Trainer/Small Group Assistant Instructor in the National Guard.