St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center earns 2 national awards

St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has been recognized with a President’s Circle award and named a Center of Distinction by Healogics.
St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center earned the awards by hitting high quality benchmarks. Exceptional clinical outcomes were achieved for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate of 97% and a wound healing rate of 85%.
The prestigious President’s Circle award is only given to a Center of Distinction with outstanding performance. St. Luke’s was one of only 25 centers nationally to earn the honor.
“These awards are an indication of how committed we are to delivering exceptional care to our patients,” St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center Medical Director Dr. Jarrod Buresh said. “Healing our patients and improving their quality of life motivates us. We are honored to have that level of dedication reflected through these awards.”
St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center is a member of Healogics’ network of more than 600 wound care centers. St. Luke’s Advanced Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center treats all types of wounds: surgical, trauma, diabetic, venous stasis, pressure and arterial ulcers, chronic, burn (not acute), and frostbite. If a wound has not healed in 30 days, please refer the patient to wound care. To learn more visit slhduluth.com/WoundCare.