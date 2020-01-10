St. Luke’s Interventional Pain Management has hired Dr. Maricela Schnur. She received her medical degree from Weill-Cornell Medical College in New York, NY, and completed her residency in anesthesia at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and a fellowship in pain management at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Dr. Schnur treats numerous areas of chronic pain utilizing medical management, interventional injections as well as surgical options such as spinal cord stimulation and peripheral nerve stimulation. Her interests include myofascial pain, chronic low back pain, peripheral neuropathies and joint pain.