St. Luke's adds four to staff

St. Luke’s Cardiology Associates has hired Dr. Yan Dong. Dr. Dong received her medical degree from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. She completed her internal medicine residency and a cardiovascular fellowship at Case Western Reserve University MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. Dr. Dong also completed an electrophysiology fellowship at Stanford University in Stanford, California. She is board certified in cardiology, internal medicine and electrophysiology.
Dr. Elisabeth Gibbons has joined St. Luke’s Denfeld Medical Clinic. Dr. Gibbons received her medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. She completed her residency through the North Memorial Family Medicine Residency Program. She began working for St. Luke’s in 2016 and most recently cared for patients at St. Luke’s Medical Arts Clinic. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, Dr. Gibbons practiced family medicine at IHS Sells Indian Hospital in Sells, Arizona.
St. Luke’s Urgent Care has hired Kristin DeArruda Wharton, APRN, CNP. DeArruda Wharton received her Master of Science in nursing from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, KY and her bachelor's degree in nursing from the College of St. Scholastica.
DeArruda Wharton is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, and has extensive experience in public health, maternal child health and acute care. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, DeArruda Wharton was a clinical faculty member at the College of St. Scholastica, and she completed a two-year Bush Fellowship in rural health leadership.
Kim Benning, APRN, CNP, has joined St. Luke’s Mariner Medical Clinic. Benning received her Masters of Science in nursing from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, KY. She is a family nurse practitioner, certified as an advanced practice registered nurse by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Benning joined St. Luke’s in 2019, working as a nurse practitioner at St. Luke’s Urgent Care Clinics. Prior to joining St. Luke’s, she was a primary care and emergency medicine nurse practitioner in North Dakota for six years.