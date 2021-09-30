St. Louis County has hired two new Veteran Service Officers to assist the more than 15,600 veterans living in the county. Greg Clancy will serve as the Veterans Service Officer in Ely, as well as assisting in the Hibbing Office. Jared Sietsema will serve as a Veterans Service Officer in Duluth.
Clancy is a retired Sergeant Major who served more than 27 years in the United States Army and Colorado Army National Guard. He spent most of his military career in aviation as a helicopter Crew Chief/Flight Engineer. During his time in service, Clancy became a certified FAA licensed Airframe and Powerplant Mechanic, giving him the opportunity to work on or fly every helicopter in the United States Army’s inventory. He deployed to Balad, Iraq with the 36th Combat Aviation Brigade during 2006-2007, during which he assisted in supporting combat operations throughout Iraq as a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter Flight Engineer. He retired from the Army in 2016, moving back to a farm near Hibbing. In his spare time, Clancy is an avid woodcarver who loves fishing and spending time outside at the family farm or their lake cabin.
Sietsema served on active duty in the Marines from 2004-15. Since 2016, has has served in the Marine Corps Reserve with Marine Wing Support Squadron-471 in Minneapolis, where he currently holds the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. Sietsema spent most of his active duty career as a Motor Transport Mechanic with multiple active duty commands and deployed twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also worked with military police and a marksmanship training unit as a combat marksmanship instructor. In his spare time, Sietsema enjoys running, biking, and fishing with his son at the family’s lake house.
The Veterans Service Office advocates on behalf of veterans and their dependents, acting as a liaison with various service organizations and other related agencies. In 2020 alone, veterans in St. Louis County received more than $139 million in federal and state benefits.
Offices are located in Duluth, Hibbing, Virginia and Ely. To learn more about benefits available through the Veterans Service Office, visit stlouiscountymn.gov/veteran. People are also invited to call any of the offices to set up an appointment. For Ely, call 218-365-8203, Duluth, 218-725-5285; Hibbing, 218-262-6090; or Virginia, 218-749-7110.