St. Louis County commissioners today selected Commissioner Mike Jugovich to again serve as county board chair for 2021. Commissioner Paul McDonald was selected vice chair.
Jugovich represents the Seventh District, which covers the southwestern portion of the county from Floodwood up to Hibbing and Chisholm. He has been on the County Board since 2017, and won re-election this past November after running unopposed.
McDonald represents the Fourth District, which covers the entire northern half, as well as much of the eastern part of the county.
As Board Chair, Jugovich chose to maintain the same committee assignments as the previous year, while designating newly elected Commissioner Ashley Grimm as chair of Public Safety. Committee Chair assignments are as follows:
• Health and Human Services - Patrick Boyle
• Public Works and Transportation - Paul McDonald
• Environment and Natural Resources - Keith Mussels
Finance and Budget - Keith Nelson
• Public Safety and Corrections - Ashley Grimm
• Central Management and Intergovernmental Relations - Frank Jewell
"I am honored to again serve the people of St. Louis County and my fellow commissioners as the Board Chair in 2021," said Commissioner Mike Jugovich. "While it's out of the ordinary, nothing has been ordinary during this pandemic, so I am pleased to have this opportunity to again serve as we move forward to hopefully brighter and healthier days in the year to come."
Interestingly, it is the first time in nearly 100 years - since Commissioner W. A. Swanstrom served as Board Chair in 1921 and 1922 - that the same commissioner has chaired the St. Louis County Board for two consecutive years.