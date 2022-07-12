SPIRE Credit Union has been named the Best-In-State Credit Union in Minnesota by Forbes.
A global media company focused on business, Forbes annually names the best banks and credit unions in each state. Forbes uses marketing research firm Statista to conduct in-depth interviews of more than 26,000 people from all 50 states on their banking relationships. Just 3.4% of credit unions across the country achieved best-in-state designation.
For every financial institution at which they have a checking account, customers provide an overall satisfaction score and were asked if they would recommend that institution to friends and family. Respondents also answered questions about six facets of their relationship with their financial institution: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service, and financial advice.
This is SPIRE's first time receiving this honor.
"At SPIRE, we strive every day to work together to improve the lives of our members," said President/CEO Dan Stoltz. "To be the best, it takes everyone giving their best every single day. I'm proud of our SPIRE team for the incredible work they do, and thankful to our members for choosing us as their financial institution."
The complete Forbes rankings for 2022 can be found here.