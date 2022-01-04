Giant Voices, Inc. welcomes Sophie Anderson to the team as social media specialist.
“We are so happy to have Sophie back on the Giant Voices team working in our social media role,” said Jena Mertz, Giant Voices partner and director of operations. “Sophie knows our business and our clients and truly understands how they want to be positioned in the marketplace.”
Anderson brings extensive experience in social media strategy and content creation to the Giant Voices team. She got her start in marketing as a Giant Voices intern in 2015. After graduating from UND with a BA in Business Administration, Marketing and International Business, she spent five years traveling around the world, exploring places like Southeast Asia and Europe while working as a freelance content creator. She rejoins Giant Voices with a wealth of experience in content strategy and a deep appreciation for how social media platforms can help brands directly engage and connect with their target audiences. A digital nomad at heart, Sophie currently lives in Chester, England, with her husband, Dan. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, traveling and cooking delicious vegan food for her family.