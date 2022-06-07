Social worker Sandra Vidotto joins Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic

The Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic welcomes licensed independent social worker Sandra Vidotto to the behavioral health team.
“I chose Essentia due to its core values and putting patients first,” said Vidotto. “Mental health impacts just about everybody and it’s fulfilling to be part of someone’s healing journey toward wellness.”
Vidotto received her education from Lakehead University in Ontario, Canada. She is excited to work in the Superior community.
“I’m looking forward to working with people on their mental health journey,” said Vidotto. “To me, this means meeting individuals where they are at, learning to accept all parts of themselves and enabling all people to thrive in their community.”