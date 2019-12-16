Small Business Development Center adds two new business consultants

Rob Sjostrand to work from Grand Rapids and Kate Welch from Duluth
The Northeast Minnesota Regional office of the Small Business Development Center has announced the addition of two new business consultants.
Robert Sjostrand will work from the Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) office located in Grand Rapids. Previously, the Grand Rapids native worked as a Senior Sourcing Specialist for Cirrus Design.
Katherine Welch will work from the SBDC offices at the Duluth Tech Village. Welch has a banking background, most recently as a branch manager with US Bank in Duluth.
"Both Kate and Rob bring diverse skills and great experience to serve area SBDC clients and we are really pleased to have them on board," said Michael Colclough, Northeast Minnesota SBDC Regional Director.
The SBDC provides technical assistance to help businesses start up, manage, and grow. It is a federal program supported at the state level and hosted regionally by the Northland Foundation, with funding support from numerous partners.
There are now 11 consultants serving the Northeast Minnesota region, located in International Falls, Grand Rapids, Grand Marais, Virginia, Hibbing/Chisholm, and Duluth.