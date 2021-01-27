Skirda has been promoted to a senior investment specialist at North Shore Bank
Michelle Sangster

Vladimir Skirda has been promoted to a senior investment specialist at North Shore Bank. He works side by side with the North Shore Investments & Trust Portfolio Managers to facilitate client investment needs. Vladimir has a diverse background in banking and investment management. Vladimir holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with majors in Organizational Management and Finance. Vladimir has been with North Shore Bank for 9 years.