Simmons joins NBC as VP - commercial banker

National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has hired Buckley Simmons as a VP - commercial banker.
Buckley was born and raised in Hermantown. He attended the College of St. Scholastica, where he earned his bachelor's degree in business management. Working out of NBC’s Hermantown office, Buckley will originate and manage a commercial loan portfolio while building relationships with customers. He is currently involved in the Head of the Lakes Organ Transplant Group, Be The Match and Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota.
“Buckley values relationships with customers and truly demonstrates a passion for the community. With over 30 years of auto finance experience, he brings with him an expanded market knowledge which is extremely valuable. He's a great fit for NBC and we're thrilled to have him as the newest addition to our commercial lending team,” said Brad Roden, SVP - Chief Banking Officer.
National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in downtown Superior and also has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs.