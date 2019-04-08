Shermoen joins APEX team

The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) has hired Matthew Shermoen as a business developer. He will draw from his 15 years of experience in business and economic development to grow the APEX region.
“We are delighted to have Matt join the APEX team,” said Brian Hanson, president and CEO. “Matt’s deep familiarity with northern Minnesota and Wisconsin and his impressive sales, marketing and business development experience are exactly what APEX needs to grow our existing base and attract new businesses to the region.”
Shermoen will be responsible for attracting, expanding and retaining key strategic employers within the region. He will leverage his sales expertise to build relationships with management personnel, demonstrating how expanding in or relocating to the APEX region leads to achieving business growth goals and objectives. Shermoen will lead and participate in meetings with strategic regional employers through the Grow Minnesota! Partnership, and will also work directly with the Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to strengthen business attraction, expansion and retention strategies specific to Itasca County.
Before joining APEX, Shermoen spent several years as a business development manager for Golden Shovel Agency, a full-service economic development marketing and communications firm specializing in business and workforce attraction for economic and community development across the United States and Canada. Shermoen is co-owner of Border Country Outdoor Adventures, a fishing guide service provider on Rainy Lake. He also has worked in several industries that are important to northern Minnesota’s economy, including technology, industrial and retail sales and outdoor recreation.