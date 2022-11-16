Sherman, Hlava join Essentia

Katie Sherman, a certified physician assistant specializing in general surgery, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. Sherman received her education from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison. She is certified by the National commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Mariah Hlava, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Superior Clinic to specialize in family medicine. Hlava received her education from the College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.