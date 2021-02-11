Shane Asbel joins Superior Choice Credit Union as Chief Operating Officer

Superior Choice Credit Union (SCCU) announces the appointment of Shane Asbel as their new Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective February 15. Asbel will oversee operations for the Credit Union’s eight branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as its call center and corporate real estate services.
“I am humbled and excited to join the SCCU team,” Asbel said. “The rich history of the organization and its desire to evolve while delivering exceptional value to its members lends to a bright future.”
Asbel has more than thirteen years of experience in numerous roles at Florida-based GTE Financial, starting as a part-time teller and working his way up to his most recent position, VP of Member Sales.
Tim Foster, President and CEO of Superior Choice Credit Union, stated, “I had the pleasure of working with Shane for nearly six years in my previous role. At Superior Choice Credit Union, we want to give opportunities to those who put in the time and effort our members deserve. Shane earned this new role with hard work, high energy, and an extensive technical knowledge. This is what he brings to an organization and I’m sure the members and employees will appreciate his strategic impact.”
Superior Choice Credit Union has been locally owned and operated by its members since 1932. With eight branches across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin offering a full line of financial services from checking and savings to lending and credit card reward programs.